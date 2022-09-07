Video
Hasina hopes Teesta water issue will be settled soon

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

NEW DELHI, Sept 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is optimistic that the Teesta river water-sharing deal and other unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India will be settled soon.
After a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Hasina said: "India is the closest and most important neighbour of Bangladesh."
"The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded at an early date."
In September 2011, Bangladesh and India officially agreed to stream water from the Teesta river into both countries before then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's trip to Dhaka.
The deal was supposed to be penned during Manmohan's visit but it was stalled due to objections from West Bengal Chief Minister     Mamata Banerjee, who has stuck to her position even after Modi's party BJP formed government.
On Tuesday, Dhaka and New Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding, or MoU, on the distribution of water from the Kushiyara River after the details of the agreement were finalised last month.
Hasina thinks a fruitful partnership between India and Bangladesh will "bring peace and prosperity" to the region.
The countries signed another six MoUs involving scientific cooperation, judiciary, railways training, state-run broadcasting channels and space technology.
"Today Mr Modi and I have just concluded another round of fruitful discussions, the outcome of which will benefit people of both countries," she added.
The Bangladesh leader said the ties between the countries are known to be a "role model of neighbourhood diplomacy". She extended best wishes on India's 75 years of independence and hoped the country "moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India)".
Her discussion with Modi included issues related to "connectivity, trade and investment, water resources management, border management and security and loan facilities."
Lauding Modi's "visionary leadership", Hasina said it continues to "add momentum to the bilateral relations".
Hasina, who is in India after three years on a four-day state visit, mentioned how she spent six years in the country after the members of her family, including her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were assassinated in 1975.    -bdnews24.com


