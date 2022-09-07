Kolkata gets taste of tantalising Hilsha during Hasina's visit

Coinciding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day official visit to India 8 tons of Bangladeshi Hilsha fish reached Indian state of West Bengal on Monday, the first day of PM's tour. It is the first consignment of

2450 tons of Hilsha to be exported to India this month.

The Commerce Ministry approved the export of Hilsha to India on the eve of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengali Hindu Community. Bangladeshi Hilsha fish of the river Padma is a hot favourite in India, particularly in West Bengal. On Tuesday Hilsha was the most sought after item in Kolkata fish market, when the first consignment of Hilsha reached there by two trucks.

The Hilsha is being exported as tariff free item. the Commerce Ministry granted permit to 49 exporters to export 50 tons of Hilsha each by September 30.

Bangladeshi Hilsha sometimes plays as a part of diplomacy to boost Bangladesh-India bilateral relations.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee requested the PM to give Hilsha and the PM quizzed "when water flows in Teesta, Hilsha will be available". The Teesta water sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh has been stalled at the last moment due to Mamata's opposition. The Teesta water sharing remains as a bottleneck in resolving the outstanding issues between the two neighbours.











