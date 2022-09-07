Video
Third Indian trial run cargo ship berths at Ctg Port

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 6: The third Indian cargo ship MV Trans Samudera under the trial run of transshipment of Indian goods destined for the north-eastern states arrived in the Outer Anchorage of Chattogram Port on Tuesday morning.
Muhammad Omar Faruk Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer that the Ship took berth at NCT-1 at 6 pm on Tuesday.
The ship carrying 25 tonnes of TMT bar started journey from the Old Kolkata Shyamaprashad Mukherjee Port for Chattogram Port. The local agent of the Ship is Mango Line Limited of Chattogram. The unloading of those cargoes will be held on Wednesday.
CPA sources said, those cargoes will go to Sheola of India by using Bangladesh Road after being unloaded at Chattogram Port and completing clearing operation.
Earlier on August 8, MV Rishad Rayhan became the first cargo ship to use the
Mongla Sea Port of Bangladesh under the trial run of transshipment of Indian goods destined for the north-eastern states.
According to Mongla port sources, the ship had two containers. One container carried 16,380 tonnes of iron pipes, while the rest carried 8.5 tonnes of prefoam, detergent foam for use as a pre-soak cleaner.
The containers had gone to the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya using the Tamabil land port in Sylhet and the Bibirbazar Land Port in Cumilla.
Indian Assistant High Commissioner to Bangladesh Inderjit Sagar was present when the ship arrived at the Mongla Port.
According to an agreement, goods reaching Chattogram and Mongla sea ports would be carried by four road, rail, and water routes to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura; Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil;
Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola; and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.
Meanwhile, two trial runs of transshipment of India cargo had so far been completed through Mongla Port while two other trial runs will be completed through Chattogram Port.
It is the third trial run from Chattogram Port. The fourth and the ending run will be held in the next month. In the fourth run, the cargo will be carried from Tamabil of India to Chattogram Port that will finally go to Kolkata Port.
Meanwhile, trial transhipment of Indian cargo to its North-eastern states Bangladesh Ports began since July 30 last.
According to maritime trade circle sources, Kolkata port started trial run for using Chattogram and Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade on July 30 last.
Meanwhile, Transit cargo for the first trial run on Mongla-Tamabil and Mongla-Bibirbazar routes left Kolkata on July 30 last.
The vessel reached Mongla Port on August 8 last with cargo destined to reach Meghalaya using Tamabil-Dawki border points and 8.5 tonnes of prefoam in another container for Assam using Bibirbazar-Srimantpur border points.
The cargo movement from Kolkata port to northeastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not just reduce transit cost and time but also help develop the economy.
Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has fixed the seven types of tolls of transshipment cargo.
Scanning of Container at Taka 254 per ton, security charge Taka 100, document processing Taka 30, transshipment charge Taka 20, escort charge Taka 50 and administrative charge Taka 100, in total of Taka 554.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April last this year called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who underlined the importance of connectivity between the two neighbours and offered her country's main seaport - Chittagong Port - to India's landlocked northeastern states like Assam and Tripura.
India's northeastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh's southeastern Chattogram Port.


