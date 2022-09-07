Video
3 business establishments fined Tk 21,000 in Cumilla

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

CUMILLA, Sep 6: A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive on Tuesday realized Taka 21,000 as fine from owners of three business establishments for various irregularities in Bijaypur Bazar area in Sadar Dokhhin upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Sources concerned said the team led by assistant director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in Cumilla Asadul Islam conducted the drive at M/S Medicine House, fined Taka 15,000 for selling unauthorized date expired medicines, M/S Mama Bari Sweets and Fast Food, fined Taka 3,000 for selling unauthorized products and Al Madina Confectionery finned Taka 3,000 for selling unauthorized products in Bijaypur Bazar area in Sadar Dokhhin upazila. The business establishments were fined Taka 21,000 for various irregularities and in the violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009. Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation team.     -BSS
The DNCPR drive would continue in the district, assistant director of DNCRP Asadul Islam added. BSS



