Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Rajshahi College tops the best list again

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

RAJSHAHI, Sep 6: Rajshahi College has topped the best list among national level eight colleges again scoring 70.54 points.
The results of 76 colleges selected best in ranking 2018 of colleges under the jurisdiction of National University (NU) have been announced on Tuesday.
Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Abdul Khaleque here said that 291 colleges from 881 NU listed colleges applied for ranking. Experienced teachers and officers finalized the list after scrutiny on the basis of 31 criteria.
In addition to the national level eight best colleges, 10 each in Dhaka, Chattagram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur regions, eight in Mymensingh, six in Sylhet and four in Barishal were selected best in the list.
NU Vice-chancellor Prof Moshiur Rahman announced the result at its academic building senate hall this noon.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Deans Prof Nasir Uddin and Prof Bin Kasim, Registrar Mollah Mahfuz Al Hossain, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Bodruzzaman and Director Rafiqul Alam were present.
Prof Khaleque also said their college has been adjudged as the country's best educational institution for its outstanding performance in various fields in the yearly rankings of 2015, 2016 and 2017.
He also said the ranking activities began in 2015 and the best colleges will be given incentives.     -BSS


