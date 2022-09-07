4,000 farmers getting incentives in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Sep 6: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is distributing Black gram (Mashkolai) seeds and fertilizers as special incentives among 4,000 poor and marginal farmers in the district, DAE officials said.

The preparation of distribution of seeds and fertilizers has already been started among 4,000 farmers to cultivate Mashkolai in their lands in the district during the current season.

The DAE officials said each of the famers is getting 5 kgs of black gram seeds for one bigha of land as incentive. The marginal farmers are also getting necessary fertilizers, including 10-kg Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 5-kg Muriate of Potash (MoP) free of cost.

Abu Muhammad Enayetullah, Deputy Director of DAE, said the list of small and marginal farmers of the district is being prepared from union parishad level by a committee comprising with sub-assistant agriculture officer and the chairmen and members of the respective unions, adding that the seeds and fertilizers will be distributed according to those lists. -BSS











