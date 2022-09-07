Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Roads, highways become death traps: GM Quader

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Monday bemoaned the roads and highways in the country becoming death traps, as more and more lives are lost day by day in road accidents.
 "Life is no longer safe for someone out on the roads. Many lives are lost in accidents every day. It seems that no one is responsible for ensuring road safety," he said.
In a statement, the Jatiya Party Chief also voiced wonder that the daily loss of lives on roads has apparently become normalised.
"Even today (Monday), at least 10 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Rangpur's Taraganj," he said.
Referring to statistics from the Road Safety Foundation, he said 519 people died in 458 road accidents in Bangladesh in August.
Quader noted 172 of the deaths were in motorcycle accidents, that covered an incredible 40 percent of the total accidents - far out of proportion with the number of motorcycles in relation to all other types of vehicles.
He said though such statistics have caused concern among the guardians, the authorities seem unconcerned about  addressing  the problem.
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said the number of accidents are growing due to mismanagement and corruption. "Bangladesh seems to be the world champion of mismanagement."
He said thousands of crores are being collected every day as tolls, and that money is divided between different sectors.
The Jatiya Party chief also said though those involved in the transport sector can change their fortune with toll money, the lives of common people remain insecure.
"There is no visible initiative to secure the transport sector. A terrible uncertainty is created in the family of road accident victims. Every year thousands of people are getting crippled on the roads and they lead a helpless life afterwards," he observed. GM Quader said the country's people expect the government to take effective steps to make the roads and highways safe.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 business establishments fined Tk 21,000 in Cumilla
99.79pc Aman seedlings transplantation completes in Rangpur
A large number of dengue patients were admitted to the MMCH
Rajshahi College tops the best list again
Ex-Sonali manager charged for embezzlingTk 600m
4,000 farmers getting incentives in Manikganj
Roads, highways become death traps: GM Quader
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Joypurhat


Latest News
2 held with fake currency notes in Joypurhat
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft