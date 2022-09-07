Video
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

JOYPURHAT, Sep 6: A total of 187 valiant freedom fighters of Panchbibi upazila in the district on Tuesday received smart ID cards and digital certificates.
Member of Parliament for Joypurhat-1 constituency Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu handed over the smart cards and digital certificates as the chief guest at a function at Panchbibi Upazila Parishad Auditorium with UNO Barman Hossain in the chair.
The chief guest said the incumbent Awami League government under the dynamic leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina has given real respect and assured the valiant freedom fighters of various facilities. Panchbibi Upazila Parishad Chairman Monirul Shahid Munna, Assistant Commissioner (land) Maruf Afzal Rajon, OC of Panchbibi Police Station Palash Chandra Deb, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Obaidur Rahman and former freedom fighter commander Mishir Uddin, among others, spoke as special guests.     -BSS


