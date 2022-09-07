Minister Dipu praises UCEP’s contribution to technical edu

UCEP Bangladesh organized a special event "UCEP Journey: Bangabandhu and Cheyne" on Tuesday at its head office, Mirpur-2, Dhaka.

Education Minister Dipu Moni MP was present as the chief guest in this event and the Guest of Honour was New Zealand High Commissioner to Bangladesh David Pine.

Chief guest Minister Dipu Moni praised UCEP Bangladesh for its outstanding contribution to the expansion of technical education since 1972.

She thanked UCEP for initiating various trainings on professional skills, entrepreneurship development and courses to address Fourth Industrial Revolution (4th IR) and ICT.

She also included that these activities of UCEP would help in achieving to fulfil the dream of Sonar Bangla, dreamt by the greatest Bangalee of all time, the Father of the Nation Banabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

New Zealand High Commissioner, David Pine mentioned that he is very delighted to see the UCEP's contribution on technical education and its expansion and support to the underprivileged children and youth.

UCEP Chairperson Parveen Mahmud, FCA, showed her gratitude to its founder Lindsey Allan Cheyne and humbly acknowledges the support received from Bangabandhu by Cheyne during UCEP's inception in 1972.

Besides, Senior Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, former chairperson of UCEP Bangladesh Dr. Ubaidur Rob, Additional Director General, Department of ICT Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi and Honorary Consul for New Zealand in Bangladesh Neaz Ahmed were present as the special guests. The event was presided over by the UCEP Chairperson Parveen Mahmud FCA and hosted by UCEP Executive Director Dr Md Abdul Karim. Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh Dr Abdul Karim, delivered the welcome speech and key presentation at the beginning of the programme.

