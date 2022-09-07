BRTA mobile courts fine 68 buses Tk 2.59 lakh

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Monday fined 68 buses sum Tk 258,900 for various irregularities including collecting extra fare.

BRTA's mobile courts in Dhaka and Chattogram cities collected this fine.

BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Hemayet Uddin confirmed the information to media. He said that 10 mobile courts have fined Tk 68,000 against 16 buses at 15 spots in Dhaka and Chattogram cities for the offense of collecting excess fare.

Apart from this, 52 cases have been filed for route violation, without route permit, extra fare collection, unfitness, waybill, hydraulic horn and other offences. A fine of Tk 190,900 was collected in these cases. At the same time, one vehicle was sent to dumping station due to lack of route permit.

According to BRTA, the operation of mobile courts in different areas of Dhaka was supervised by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Director (enforcement) Azizul Islam. At that time, representatives of bus and mini bus owners' association and labor union members were present.

In a recent meeting on bus fare fixing, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said, "The mobile court will be operated by BRTA to see the field level irregularity of public transports. They will also be accompanied by representatives of transport owners and workers. Action will be taken if there is any irregularity."











