Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BRTA mobile courts fine 68 buses Tk 2.59 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Monday fined 68 buses sum Tk 258,900 for various irregularities including collecting extra fare.
BRTA's mobile courts in Dhaka and Chattogram cities collected this fine.
BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Hemayet Uddin confirmed the information to media. He said that 10 mobile courts have fined Tk 68,000 against 16 buses at 15 spots in Dhaka and Chattogram cities for the offense of collecting excess fare.
Apart from this, 52 cases have been filed for route violation, without route permit, extra fare collection, unfitness, waybill, hydraulic horn and other offences. A fine of Tk 190,900 was collected in these cases. At the same time, one vehicle was sent to dumping station due to lack of route permit.
According to BRTA, the operation of mobile courts in different areas of Dhaka was supervised by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Director (enforcement) Azizul Islam. At that time, representatives of bus and mini bus owners' association and labor union members were present.
In a recent meeting on bus fare fixing, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said, "The mobile court will be operated by BRTA to see the field level irregularity of public transports. They will also be accompanied by representatives of transport owners and workers. Action will be taken if there is any irregularity."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 business establishments fined Tk 21,000 in Cumilla
99.79pc Aman seedlings transplantation completes in Rangpur
A large number of dengue patients were admitted to the MMCH
Rajshahi College tops the best list again
Ex-Sonali manager charged for embezzlingTk 600m
4,000 farmers getting incentives in Manikganj
Roads, highways become death traps: GM Quader
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Joypurhat


Latest News
2 held with fake currency notes in Joypurhat
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft