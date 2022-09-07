

Now illegally operating buses causing more road accidents



The latest head-on collision once again exposes the horrible reality of growing number of road accidents and resulting deaths coupled with poor monitoring and little law enforcement in our roads.



However, at least 519 people had been reportedly killed and 961 injured in 458 separate road accidents across the country last month. In addition, according to police reports road crashes and deaths marked a 30 percent steep rise compared to 2020.



The number of road accidents taking place over the past 19 months also gives a clear picture that our Road Safety Act merely remains in paper, while unrelenting protests mostly going in vain.



According to Road Safety Foundation - a RSF report published in April, 1,012 people were killed and 1,146 others injured in road crashes in January and February alone of this year while as many as 6,284 people were killed last year.



In particular, motorcycle accidents turned out to be deadlier to others, claiming 2,214 lives alone with 35.23 percent of total death. We apprehend the actual death count is much higher, since numerable cases remain beyond media coverage.



However, the recent head-on collision of two buses demands our road and transport authorities urgently brings all privately owned buses under the legal scanner. Simultaneously, owners of privately owned bus companies must renew expired approval documents and ensure their buses are running with valid route permits.



A little over a year ago it was reported that deaths caused by road accidents per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average to high-income countries, and 5 times higher than that of the best- performing countries in the world.



The statistics still remains horrific.



It may sound an odd comparison, but road accidents in Bangladesh have claimed more lives than the Covid - 19 pandemic in 2022.



As far as solutions to bring down road accidents are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and opined by experts. There is a long series of monitoring and regulatory problems that need to be addressed the quickest.



It is time for the government to act, and not simply remain indifferent as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our perilous roads. At least 8 passengers were killed leaving 50 more injured, when two busses collided head-on in Rangpur on Monday. What is frightening is that both buses were operating without route permits. One of them had been operating for well over 11 years by violating the law. Irregularities don't end here since the other bus had been 'Unfit' for long distance commuting. And both buses had been registered under different companies while running under different banners.The latest head-on collision once again exposes the horrible reality of growing number of road accidents and resulting deaths coupled with poor monitoring and little law enforcement in our roads.However, at least 519 people had been reportedly killed and 961 injured in 458 separate road accidents across the country last month. In addition, according to police reports road crashes and deaths marked a 30 percent steep rise compared to 2020.The number of road accidents taking place over the past 19 months also gives a clear picture that our Road Safety Act merely remains in paper, while unrelenting protests mostly going in vain.According to Road Safety Foundation - a RSF report published in April, 1,012 people were killed and 1,146 others injured in road crashes in January and February alone of this year while as many as 6,284 people were killed last year.In particular, motorcycle accidents turned out to be deadlier to others, claiming 2,214 lives alone with 35.23 percent of total death. We apprehend the actual death count is much higher, since numerable cases remain beyond media coverage.However, the recent head-on collision of two buses demands our road and transport authorities urgently brings all privately owned buses under the legal scanner. Simultaneously, owners of privately owned bus companies must renew expired approval documents and ensure their buses are running with valid route permits.A little over a year ago it was reported that deaths caused by road accidents per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average to high-income countries, and 5 times higher than that of the best- performing countries in the world.The statistics still remains horrific.It may sound an odd comparison, but road accidents in Bangladesh have claimed more lives than the Covid - 19 pandemic in 2022.As far as solutions to bring down road accidents are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and opined by experts. There is a long series of monitoring and regulatory problems that need to be addressed the quickest.It is time for the government to act, and not simply remain indifferent as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our perilous roads.