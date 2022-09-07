Student harassment is on the rise

Dear Sir

Government-run university residence halls are now synonymous with violence. The university campus is the preferred location for students from 64 districts. However, there is ongoing student torment in this adored area. Images of student abuse at the universities of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barisal, and Eden Government Women's College have recently come to light. Numerous threats, assaults, and thefts of valuables target students. The parents were concerned as well a few days ago when CCTV evidence of a severe beating in a Barisal University hallway was made public.



Additionally, international students will be hesitant to attend universities where they can be admitted. Parents worry endlessly as well. Concerned administrations of all government universities to keep students safe in the residential hall need to take ensure proper environment.



Sifat Rabbani

Student, Department of Political Science

Jagannath University

