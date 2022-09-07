

Doctors - Our saviours on earth



However, some instances of wrong treatment, negligence, rudeness, arrogance and greed for money.....that I have witnessed and heard over the last few years, did stain my time-honored respect for Doctors. In 2021, my 83-year old Mother lost her vision due to wrong treatment/surgery. This scared me so much.....and recalling other past instances , I lost my trust on Eye Specialists completely. I'll not go into details on this issue because I try my best to keep negativity at bay.....and focus more on my positive experiences.



As ill luck would have it, I experienced blurred vision during the last leg of my vacation this year in Sydney. I was upset, worried and spent sleepless nights! I always believe that eyes are the most important part of our health. Don't know what others think, I rely on my eyes to see and make sense of the world around me.



So, I wrote to my cousin in Dhaka, who I trust blindly.....to look for an Eye Specialist who he trusts blindly! My sincere cousin did find out and set up an appointment for me, because I wanted to have my eyes checked after returning from Sydney.



Accordingly, I went for a check up by Eye Specialist, Professor Brigadier General Dr Ismail Hossain at Bangladesh Eye Hospital located in Satmasjid road. As they say, the first impression sets the ball rolling, and every subsequent meeting or impression is most likely an extension of that. That's what happened.....the moment I entered the room, he greeted me with Salaam and a lovely smile! Once again, my very favorite quote was proven true: "People whose first instinct is to smile when you make eye contact with them, are some of Earth's greatest treasures"!



I would definitely give the entire credit to Dr Hossain for winning my trust. I was deeply impressed by his pleasant bearing, knowledge, patience in listening (a trait hardly found in Bangladeshi Doctors), and most importantly, his high level of confidence in a very humble way. Undeniably, both confidence and humility have giant roles in making you a respected person!! I am by nature very observant and even while he was examining my eyes, listening to me and asking questions.....I noticed how well organized and conscientious he was.



After examining, he told me that the cataract in both eyes had over matured and needed to be removed without delay. I instantly agreed....without any fear! Strange it was, but true. I later realized that it is therapeutic and motivating for any patient when doctors listen to them, get to know them, feel some of their anguish, and share with them some of their optimism. Dr Hossain performed the incision cataract surgery on both eyes last month at Bangladesh Eye hospital. The hospital has state of the art technical equipment. He did an excellent job and literally gave me a pair of new eyes!!



Professor Brig. General Dr Ismail Hossain, Consultant Ophthalmologist Bangladesh Eye Hospital & Institute



The next question was obvious - why specialize in Ophthalmology? He replied, "We have an inadequate number of skilled surgeons for 40 crore eyes in our country. The pressing need to take care of the eyes of such a huge number, encouraged me to take up this specialized job".



Academic qualification: completed his MBBS from Sher-E-Bangla Medical College; did his Internship and joined the Army Medical Corps in 1994 and served in various capacities of Armed Forces at home and abroad; started his residency training in Ophthalmology at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka and obtained Graded Specialist in Ophthalmology; subsequently, obtained Diploma in Ophthalmology from Dhaka University, MCPS and FCPS from Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons; conferred with FRCP (Fellow of Royal College of Physicians) degree from Edinburgh, UK; received accolades as Classified Specialist in Ophthalmology by Director General of Medical Services in 2009.



After qualifying for ICO examination conducted by International Federation of Ophthalmological Society, he completed ICO fellowship in Vitreo-Retina Surgery and Medicine from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, India and ICO-SAARC Fellowship from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Also obtained a post-graduate fellowship in Phaco surgery at Mahatma Eye Bank Eye Hospital, Nagpur, India and Bangladesh Trust Eye Hospital, Dhaka. He has several publications to his credit and presentations at national and international forums. He has also authored two text books for undergraduate medical students.



I couldn't resist asking some personal questions. Though he leads an extremely busy life, he does make time to feed his passions. He loves reading.....especially literary books. His favorites are Rabindranath Tagore, Michael Madhusudan Dutt and Jibanananda Das. He also recites the Holy Quran, which gives him spiritual peace.



My admiration and respect for him grew even stronger when I asked about his favorite quote and he said, "And miles to go before I sleep"....from Robert Frost's poem (Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening)! This shows his humility....'much to do before he sleeps finally'. In today's world, when people are obsessed with showing off....whether knowledge, wealth, religious beliefs.....here is a noble soul performing his professional tasks with full sincerity believing his deeds are also part of love for his Creator!!



My best wishes for Dr Hossain. In my opinion, he is an epitome of devoted health care professional!!

The writer is a communications

consultant (freelance)











I have read so many articles and narratives of patients where doctors are regarded as symbols of sacrifice, selfless service to humanity......personification of God on Earth. The reason explained is simple.....besides God, if somebody can save mankind from suffering & sickness and can give life, it is a Doctor! Even in ancient times when no professionally qualified doctors were there, someone used to treat patients with herbal medicines and they were being worshiped as next to God!However, some instances of wrong treatment, negligence, rudeness, arrogance and greed for money.....that I have witnessed and heard over the last few years, did stain my time-honored respect for Doctors. In 2021, my 83-year old Mother lost her vision due to wrong treatment/surgery. This scared me so much.....and recalling other past instances , I lost my trust on Eye Specialists completely. I'll not go into details on this issue because I try my best to keep negativity at bay.....and focus more on my positive experiences.As ill luck would have it, I experienced blurred vision during the last leg of my vacation this year in Sydney. I was upset, worried and spent sleepless nights! I always believe that eyes are the most important part of our health. Don't know what others think, I rely on my eyes to see and make sense of the world around me.So, I wrote to my cousin in Dhaka, who I trust blindly.....to look for an Eye Specialist who he trusts blindly! My sincere cousin did find out and set up an appointment for me, because I wanted to have my eyes checked after returning from Sydney.Accordingly, I went for a check up by Eye Specialist, Professor Brigadier General Dr Ismail Hossain at Bangladesh Eye Hospital located in Satmasjid road. As they say, the first impression sets the ball rolling, and every subsequent meeting or impression is most likely an extension of that. That's what happened.....the moment I entered the room, he greeted me with Salaam and a lovely smile! Once again, my very favorite quote was proven true: "People whose first instinct is to smile when you make eye contact with them, are some of Earth's greatest treasures"!I would definitely give the entire credit to Dr Hossain for winning my trust. I was deeply impressed by his pleasant bearing, knowledge, patience in listening (a trait hardly found in Bangladeshi Doctors), and most importantly, his high level of confidence in a very humble way. Undeniably, both confidence and humility have giant roles in making you a respected person!! I am by nature very observant and even while he was examining my eyes, listening to me and asking questions.....I noticed how well organized and conscientious he was.After examining, he told me that the cataract in both eyes had over matured and needed to be removed without delay. I instantly agreed....without any fear! Strange it was, but true. I later realized that it is therapeutic and motivating for any patient when doctors listen to them, get to know them, feel some of their anguish, and share with them some of their optimism. Dr Hossain performed the incision cataract surgery on both eyes last month at Bangladesh Eye hospital. The hospital has state of the art technical equipment. He did an excellent job and literally gave me a pair of new eyes!!Getting to know the Doctor personally was a great privilege for me......while interacting with him during the post operative visits. Born on 4 January in Natore, he did his primary schooling in Natore. His father Easin Ali -a doctor and mother - a housewife, raised him and his three siblings with love, discipline and good ethics. His personality speaks volumes about his praiseworthy grooming. When asked what inspired him to take up this profession, he said "My decision to become a doctor was driven largely by values thst my father had instilled and my unfaltering faith in Allah. The idea of being part of a profession that aims to help others�.regardless of circumstance, focused on facilitating people leading healthier and therefore happier lives is fascinating! I couldn't have imagined a more fulfilling job".The next question was obvious - why specialize in Ophthalmology? He replied, "We have an inadequate number of skilled surgeons for 40 crore eyes in our country. The pressing need to take care of the eyes of such a huge number, encouraged me to take up this specialized job".Academic qualification: completed his MBBS from Sher-E-Bangla Medical College; did his Internship and joined the Army Medical Corps in 1994 and served in various capacities of Armed Forces at home and abroad; started his residency training in Ophthalmology at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka and obtained Graded Specialist in Ophthalmology; subsequently, obtained Diploma in Ophthalmology from Dhaka University, MCPS and FCPS from Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons; conferred with FRCP (Fellow of Royal College of Physicians) degree from Edinburgh, UK; received accolades as Classified Specialist in Ophthalmology by Director General of Medical Services in 2009.After qualifying for ICO examination conducted by International Federation of Ophthalmological Society, he completed ICO fellowship in Vitreo-Retina Surgery and Medicine from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, India and ICO-SAARC Fellowship from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Also obtained a post-graduate fellowship in Phaco surgery at Mahatma Eye Bank Eye Hospital, Nagpur, India and Bangladesh Trust Eye Hospital, Dhaka. He has several publications to his credit and presentations at national and international forums. He has also authored two text books for undergraduate medical students.I couldn't resist asking some personal questions. Though he leads an extremely busy life, he does make time to feed his passions. He loves reading.....especially literary books. His favorites are Rabindranath Tagore, Michael Madhusudan Dutt and Jibanananda Das. He also recites the Holy Quran, which gives him spiritual peace.My admiration and respect for him grew even stronger when I asked about his favorite quote and he said, "And miles to go before I sleep"....from Robert Frost's poem (Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening)! This shows his humility....'much to do before he sleeps finally'. In today's world, when people are obsessed with showing off....whether knowledge, wealth, religious beliefs.....here is a noble soul performing his professional tasks with full sincerity believing his deeds are also part of love for his Creator!!My best wishes for Dr Hossain. In my opinion, he is an epitome of devoted health care professional!!The writer is a communicationsconsultant (freelance)