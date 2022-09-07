

Our responsibility towards the disabled people



Humans are social beings, and people can't live healthier life separated from society. Cooperation and coexistence are the primary conditions for living according to the standard rules of society. Based on these principles, human-to-human bonds develop within society.



Moreover, no human being is self-sufficient in society, and they must depend on someone for their needs. That is why the wheel of society keeps moving through this mutual exchange of helping others according to one's ability and receiving help from society according to one's needs. Based on this principle of helping others, the concept of the social duty of people emerges.



To discover the nature of human duty in society, it is first necessary to understand what society is. In this context, it is necessary to mention that since the beginning of creation, people have chosen the united life to protect their existence through which the present society has evolved. Along with the evolution, various norms, values, rules, cultures, traditions, and mentality of cooperation and coexistence have been formed for the needs of people.



Society is a human group that develops through the combination of united thinking and mutual coexistence. In the current era of globalization, although the bonds of the so-called traditional society are relatively loose, the importance of society on human life cannot be denied in any way. Because of this great importance, people have to fulfil specific responsibilities and duties towards society. All these responsibilities and duties help unite thought, culture, and mutual coexistence.



The natural form of this responsibility and duty in society is to maintain a healthy culture, develop culture and adequately express one's ability.



In discussing social duties towards disabled people in society, it is necessary to discuss who the disabled are. Different types of people live in every society, most of whom can lead their lives according to natural rules. However, there are people in society who cannot carry on their lives without the help of others due to some reasons.



Some may be blind, some may be hearing or speechless, some may have a special limb or some physical disability, and some may be mentally disabled. These are the disabled people in society. All these disabilities can be congenital or due to an accident, and all of them need the help of other people to live healthy and normal in society.



As people with disabilities cannot lead an everyday independent life, they need the help of other people to survive. Based on the concept of responsibility and duty developed in society according to this need of people, the aspect of social duty towards disabled people emerges. This social duty is not limited only to the family of the disabled person but should permeate his entire social psyche. Because people don't just live in the family, people live in the evolution of society.



Therefore, every non-disabled person should help the disabled according to their needs in their way of life. This help can take different forms. Allowing visually impaired people to walk, explaining something to deaf and hard of hearing people, helping speech impaired people to express their thoughts, or financial assistance for any other needs are all ordinary people's everyday social duties towards disabled people.



Fulfilling social responsibilities and duties towards disabled people are of special importance. It has already been mentioned that all human beings are social beings, and people with disabilities are also part of that orderly society.



Therefore, the responsibilities and duties developed according to the principle of cooperation and coexistence in society also fall on disabled people. By fulfilling social responsibilities and duties towards disabled people, people actually help to put the bond of society on a strong foundation.



Human beings are the collective expression of values and consciousness. The sense of humanity arising from these values and instincts manifests in fulfilling social duties toward disabled people. Through these social duties, people interact in society and adhering to the principle of society also enriches someone's humanity.



On the other hand, in fulfilling this natural human duty, disabled people also get an opportunity to discover the various latent potentials hidden within them. With society's help, they can overcome obstacles and contribute to society with their talents.



Apart from the government, various non-government organisations are constantly working for the development of disabled people. All these organisations help and encourage people with disabilities to discover their latent talents with the help of education and various creative activities. With these initiatives, disabled people can live self-reliant lives to some extent and contribute to society.



In conclusion, it can be said that fulfilling social responsibility and duty toward disabled people are considered humanity's best act. All thinkers of all ages have referred to this responsibility as the sacred duty of human beings. Thus, as society members, we must help disabled people according to our abilities.

The writer is a researcher and development worker











