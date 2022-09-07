Ensure health safety in the RMG sector

Bangladesh has made epoch-making progress in Building, Electrical, and Fire safety in the Ready-Made Garments sector and it has shown the world its relentless commitment tosustainable business by Improving Working Conditions for workers. Though there has been tremendous progress in workplace safety, still there are some issues that are directly related to workers' physical health, which need to be addressed.



Ergonomics, Workplace Musculoskeletal Disorder (WMSD), and Nutrition are the areas where we need to give attention to the sustainability of the sector. The sector cannot become sustainable without taking care of workers' physical health otherwise it will be another "The Golden Goose"story. No remarkable initiatives have been taken by Government, buyers, associations, and training partners to address these issues.



Now let us see why these issues are important and how they affect workers' physical health and how these issues are related to each other. Ergonomics means the science of fitting the workplace to a worker's needs in other words it means good work design taking into consideration a person's needs.In our garments industry, the workstation is very generic for everyone not following a person's needs as a result ofthat garment workers experiencing Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder (WMSD) due to awkward posture, prolonged sitting, and repetitive motions.



There is a close relationship between ergonomics and Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder (WMSD) . Poor ergonomics practices such as a lack of adjustable chairs, poor workstation design, and piecework systems are responsible for WMSD. In sewing, section workers have a natural tendency to sew garments bending towards the sewing machines causing neck, back, and arm injuries. Therefore, the prevalence of MSD among sewers is high.



Poor or excessive lighting can cause eyestrain, dizziness, headaches, stress, and accidents in the cutting and finishing section; standing for a long time can increase the pressure on the feet can cause soreness and there is a chance of back, neck, and shoulder pain.Height adjustable table,cushioned floor mats for standing tasks or separate table for each one or stand support can be provided.



For loaders, proper training on lifting, pushing and pulling techniques can be provided with heavy goods Mechanical equipment can also be very helpful in carrying heavy goods. Maximum allowable load by loader should be monitored.



For office areas, the workstation needs to be designed in such a way that we can put the things that we need most within our hand's reach so that we don't need to bend or twist our body more often to get them(telephone, office accessories,etc) and placing things that are not often used in a distant place .



Since a safety committee is mandatory where at least 50 workers are employed, therefore, Safety committees can identify Ergonomic hazards and asses the risks in every section of the factory, and take control measures. It is important to engage health safety specialists in the safety committee who can help find the agronomical hazard in different sections of the factory.



WMSD or Workplace Musculoskeletal Disorder is a disorder that involves the muscle, nerves, tendons, ligaments, joints, cartilage, or spinal disk. It is found that the prevalence of WMSD is high among Bangladeshi garment workers due to the use of inappropriately designed workstations.



Anemia is a condition in which a person lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to their body's tissues. Therefore, the person becomes exhausted due to a lack of oxygen. Symptoms include Fatigue, Weakness, Pale or yellowish skin Irregular heartbeats Shortness of breath, brittle nails, Dizziness or lightheadedness Chest pain Cold hands and feet Headaches.



According to the World Health Organization anemia is one of the most serious public health problems in the world. The productivity of Garments workers depends on physical stamina but this issue remains unaddressed for a long time. Iron deficiency is considered the most contributing factor to anemia among other causes in Bangladesh. Due to Poor nutritional status, and increased blood loss during menstruation action women are affected by iron deficiency anemia.

It is estimated that 77-80% of female Bangladeshi RMG workers are anemic.Nutrition knowledge among workers is very poor. There is a misconception among workers that expensive food is good food but the reality is that by having proper knowledge about food and nutrition a worker can choose the right food plan with less cost to have a balanced diet.



Generally, Workers take carbohydrates, protein, and fat in large amounts but Micronutrients which are commonly referred to as vitamins and minerals are missing in their everyday dietary chart which also diminishes their work life.



However, our body needs Micronutrients every day even in small amounts. If workers can be trained about the symptoms of anemia and can have basic nutrition knowledge then they will be motivated to take iron-rich food during their menstruation period.Legumes can be an excellent source of iron.They contain folate and vitamin C as well. Folate prevents birth diseases like anencephaly and Spina bifida during pregnancy.



Since the Garments industry is buyer-driven, therefore any intervention from buyer side to address those issues and providing massive training at the factory level on Ergonomics, WMSD, and basic food nutrition will have a great impact on workers' health that will ultimately increase efficiency.



The writer is a social compliance developer, BRAC















