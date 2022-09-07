

What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?



A man was shot dead and scores others were wounded in Narayanganj on September 1 last when a violent clash erupted as BNP tried to hold a road march in celebration of the party's 44th founding anniversary. Clashes also flared up between police and BNP activists in Manikganj, Natore, Netrakona, Sirajganj, and Rangpur. At least 200 people including police men were wounded in the clashes.



BNP claimed police swooped on the party activists without any provocations, but police said they were compelled to take action on self defence as BNP activists hurled brickbats all on a sudden. On the following day BNP held Gayebana Janaza, funeral ceremony without the body of the deceased, at different spots in the country. The party threatened to continue to stage agitations until the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns and holds elections under a caretaker government. However, no violence were reported from anywhere on the day.



On the same day on Friday, Awami Juba League (AJL), the youth front of AL, held protests across the country including the capital Dhaka, against the lawlessness and violence against police, allegedly resorted by BNP on September 1, in the name of political campaign. AJL leaders threatened to tackle BNP if it resorts to any further violence anywhere in the country. The threat and counter threat have made the people wary about the days to come in the run up to the election.



In another incident around 100 people were wounded in a three-hour-long sporadic clash between BNP activists and police at Pakundia of Kishorganj district on September 3. Police used batons, lobbed teargas shells and fired shotguns to disperse the violent activists. The clash erupted after police allegedly clubbed activists while marching in protest against commodity price hike.



BNP also held a big rally in front of its central office at nayapaltan in the capital on September 3 in protest against police for killing a party activist in Narayanganj on September 1. However, the meeting ended without any violence.



In recent months BNP held many political campaign rallies and protests in the capital, other cities, district towns and urban centres of the country. Police said in most places there were no violence, because the activists were peaceful. However, some rallies ended in clashes, chaos and fiasco as police went into actions in response to violent activities by a section of BNP workers and supporters.



Police said some violence mongers basically the activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) which lost registration with the Election Commission (EC) often intrude in to the rallies and protests organized by BNP and resort to violence whenever they get chances. The supporters of the JeI and the BNP leaders, executed between 2013 and 2015 for their involvement in crimes against humanity during 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War along with the descendants of the executed killers of Bangabandhu also join BNP rallies to avail chances for resorting to violence. The BNP also realises the matter, but is unable to take action against the violence mongers, on which BNP largely depends for its electoral success in parliamentary elections.



As it has been excluded by the EC from the list of registered parties, JeI sees that it has no scope to act as a political party in the country or compete in the parliamentary elections. Accordingly, to compete in the upcoming election, the intending JeI candidates will try to win the tickets of other parties registered with the EC. Hence the JeI greatly relies on the BNP and its allies to compete in the upcoming parliamentary election with their nominations.



Police believe if the BNP could have avoided JeI leaders and activists from participating in its political campaigns, violence could have been greatly avoided. Police say as the sons of the soil they always want that the democracy should flourish in the country and all political parties take part in elections held under peaceful atmosphere. However, they have a responsibility to tackle violence protect the lives and properties whenever any party goes for violence. When opposition activists involve in violence, police morally cannot sit idle. Police say no party should take the police force as their intimate friend or harsh rival. Police are friendly to each peaceful individuals and parties and at the same time harsh to violence mongers and trouble makers.



Analysing the causes of mistrust and animosity among major political parties and violence, experts in law enforcement agencies find that the languages used by the leaders of rival political parties create commotions among the rival activists indulging in deadly violence.



Police say if any apolitical individual attends a BNP rally, will simply wonder how political leaders can utter such filthy words against the incumbent Prime Minister and her Ministers. These filthy words may encourage not only the anti-government activists to go for violence, but may also agitate pro-government activists to retaliate against the speakers of the rally, sparking violence. Law enforcement experts believe shunning such derogatory statement by leaders in political rallies against their rivals may reduce violence significantly.



Experts say misleading propaganda and rumours are the other causes that increase animosity among the rival parties, mainly between the ruling and opposition or anti-government parties. They say hundreds of videos contents based on mostly untrue issues against the government and the ruling party of the country are currently available in the YouTube, which might give people a negative image of the government. But good luck for the government is that the effect of these YouTube videos based on false propagandas is yet to mislead the people.



Leaders of the ruling party and their rivals often instigate their relevant activists for clashes. For example BNP claims that the ruling AL came to power by stealing votes and would be pulled down by people's movement. In response, ruling party leaders ridicule that BNP often talks of mass movement, but cannot retain their presence on the streets when chased by the ruling party activists.



Distortion of the country's history and the humiliation of the past and present leaders of the rival parties are also the other big reasons for animosity of the major political parties.



After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with most of his family members on August 15, 1975, the subsequent governments of President Mustaque Ahmed and General turned President Ziaur Rahman introduced the Indemnity Ordinance in 1975 and enacted the ordinance in to a law in 1979 respectively. It provided legal immunity to all the killers of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Though repealed in parliament in 1996 under AL government, this immunity sharply created a rivalry not to be reconciled anytime in future. Subsequently the deadly grenade attack on opposition AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004 under BNP government patronage probably sealed all the ways of reconciliation between the two biggest parties of the country.



So the politics in the country is likely to remain volatile if the leaders of the rival parties do not refrain from making provocative political statements.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











