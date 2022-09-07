Thrust on integrated effort to push BD ahead

GAIBANDHA, Sept 6: Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md. Sabirul Islam at a function here on Monday said integrated efforts and multi-sectoral approach could push forward the country towards desired development.

"It is not possible to advance the country towards desired goals if the people from all sectors do not work with positive attitude", he said.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md. Sabirul Islam made this comments while he was exchanging views with the freedom fighters, social workers, govt. officials, and the journalists in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) as the chief guest, and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam was present as the special guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the function.

To ensure good governance and to empower the people, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enacted RTI Act-2009 in the country, he added.

He also emphasised achieving sustainable development goals by 2030 through playing active role of the people concerned.

Under the dynamic leadership of the PM, the country was turned into a middle-income one side by side with graduating to a developing country from the LDC, he said, adding that the country would be a developed one by 2041 if all men work in sectoral base with patriotic sense and the spirit of the Liberation War.

Terming the government as Liberation War friendly, He urged all to work in the respective field sincerely to build Sonar Bangla, as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he further added.

An open discussion session was also held at the function. Divisional commissioner heard all with patience and assured them of taking pragmatic measures considering the interests of the people.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, underscored the need for forming a common platform comprising various level of individuals who could play active role to reach the district towards desired destination.









