Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Two arrested in rape cases in Narsingdi, Kurigram

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondents

Two people were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Narsingdi and Kurigram, in two days.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police on Sunday arrested a teenage boy for raping a six-year-old girl in Raipura Upazila of the district.
The arrested boy is Arman Mia, 15, son of Md Ratan Mia, a resident of Ratanpur area under Uttar Bakharnagar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Arman took the girl to his house on Friday evening and raped her there.
Sensing the matter, the victim's family members rescued the girl and admitted her to Raipura Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for better treatment.
Later on, the victim's father lodged a case with Raipura Police Station (PS) on Sunday morning.
Following this, police arrested Arman from the area.
However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.
Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Jahirul Islam confirmed the matter.
KURIGRAM: Police arrested a young man for raping a six-year-old child in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The arrested person is Nur Jamal Hossain, 20, son of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Bahubal Mandaler Bhita Village under Nunkhawa Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nur Jamal Hossain raped the girl while she was alone at home on Saturday noon.
Hearing the scream of the victim, locals rescued the girl and took her to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.  
The victim's father lodged a case with Nageshwari PS in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Nur Jamal from his house in the afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge of Nageshwari PS Nabiul Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


