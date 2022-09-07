Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondents

Five people including a member of Bangladesh Army and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Bogura, on Sunday and Monday.
HABIGANJ: A driver and his helper were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Madhabpur Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as truck driver Rubel Mia, 35, and his helper Ahad Mia, 30, hailed from Jashore District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Madhabpur Police Station (PS) Shuvo Dey said a stone-laden truck and a food-laden truck were collided head-on in Shahpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at around 5am, which left the driver of the stone-laden truck and his helper dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and took those to Shaistaganj Highway PS.
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ajay Rawtia, 25, son of Lakshindar Rawtia, a resident of Patrakhola Tea Garden's Pashchim Tilla area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila. He was a worker of ISKAN.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Ajay Rawtia hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering in Nawagaon area on the Kamalganj-Birshrestha Sipahi Hamidur Rahman road under Madhabpur Union at around 4:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A member of Bangladesh Army and a woman have been killed in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The accident took place in Rahbal Bandar area of the upazila at around 3pm.
One of the deceased was identified as Shakil Ahmed, a member of Bangladesh Army posted in Ramu Cantonment. He was the son of Abdul Majid of Kamlihar Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.
The identity of the other deceased, a woman aged about 20, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Highway PS Aminul Islam said Shakil along with the woman was heading to Gobindaganj from Shibganj Upazila at noon riding by a motorcycle.
On the way, a Pabna-bound passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle in Rahbal area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to Gobindaganj Highway PS.
However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus from Matidali area in Bogura Town and arrested its driver Al Amin.
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The seized fishing nets being destroyed in Lalmohan Upazila
Thrust on integrated effort to push BD ahead
Two arrested in rape cases in Narsingdi, Kurigram
Five killed in road mishaps
29,000m fishing nets seized from Meghna, burnt
89 detained on different charges in six districts
Lightning kills two farmers in two districts
Risky wooden bridge causes public sufferings at Raipur


Latest News
2 held with fake currency notes in Joypurhat
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft