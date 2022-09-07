Five killed in road mishaps

Five people including a member of Bangladesh Army and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Bogura, on Sunday and Monday.

HABIGANJ: A driver and his helper were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Madhabpur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Rubel Mia, 35, and his helper Ahad Mia, 30, hailed from Jashore District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Madhabpur Police Station (PS) Shuvo Dey said a stone-laden truck and a food-laden truck were collided head-on in Shahpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at around 5am, which left the driver of the stone-laden truck and his helper dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and took those to Shaistaganj Highway PS.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Rawtia, 25, son of Lakshindar Rawtia, a resident of Patrakhola Tea Garden's Pashchim Tilla area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila. He was a worker of ISKAN.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Ajay Rawtia hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering in Nawagaon area on the Kamalganj-Birshrestha Sipahi Hamidur Rahman road under Madhabpur Union at around 4:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A member of Bangladesh Army and a woman have been killed in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Rahbal Bandar area of the upazila at around 3pm.

One of the deceased was identified as Shakil Ahmed, a member of Bangladesh Army posted in Ramu Cantonment. He was the son of Abdul Majid of Kamlihar Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.

The identity of the other deceased, a woman aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Highway PS Aminul Islam said Shakil along with the woman was heading to Gobindaganj from Shibganj Upazila at noon riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a Pabna-bound passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle in Rahbal area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to Gobindaganj Highway PS.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus from Matidali area in Bogura Town and arrested its driver Al Amin.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.











