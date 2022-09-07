Video
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022
Countryside

29,000m fishing nets seized from Meghna, burnt

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Sept 6: A combined drive of RAB, Police and Coast Guard seized 29,000 metres of restricted fishing nets worth about Taka one crore from the Meghna River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Under the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Barishal, the joint team made the drive at different points of the river. The drive continued from morning to noon. It seized the nets from Sikdar area in the upazila.
Deputy Director of the DoF Md Anisur Rahman Talukdar led the team. Later on, the nets were burnt.


