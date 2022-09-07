89 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 89 people including two couples have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Rajshahi, Rajbari, Chattogram and Sylhet, recently.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested three people along with drugs from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Zoton Tati, 26, and Ziten Karmaker, 25, hailed from Sreemangal Upazila of the district, and Abu Taher hailed from Cumilla District.

A team of Kulaura Police Station (PS) conducted raids in Hazipur and Rautgaon areas and arrested the trio, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdus Salek.

He said some three kilograms of hemp and 22 yaba pills were seized from their possession.

The arrested were sent to a court this morning after filing a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act with the police station, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Four local leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been arrested by police on charge of gambling in Raipur Upazila.

The arrested are: Keroa Shramik League leader Nabi Munshi, Swecchasebak Dal President Md Touhidul Islam, BNP activist Ripon and AL activist Ali Chayal.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Abdul Alim said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Keroa Union on Friday night and arrested them while playing gambling.

A case under the Gambling Act has been filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 76 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 16 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 28 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 32 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RAJBARI: A youth has been caught red-handed by locals while trying to sell a teenage girl at a brothel at Daulatdia under Goalando Upazila in the district. He was identified as Mizan Bepari.

Earlier, he brought the girl at the brothel alluring to marry her. He was caught red-handed by locals from Noori Bariwali's Gate in Poravita area adjacent to the brothel on Thursday. He was later handed over to police.

Arrested Mizan Bepari, 26, is the son of late Delwar Bepari of Rampur Village under Faridganj PS in Chandpur District.

The rescued girl hailed from Matlab Upazila in Chandpur District.

Several people of the brothel said two people entered the brothel at about 7am through Poravita's Gate. Being suspicious, they asked the youth where he brought the girl from. But, the youth refrained from saying anything else. When the girl was asked, she said the youth brought her there to marry her. As the girl learnt that it was a brothel, she had burst into tears. Then the locals informed police at the main gate of the brothel.

Later on, police came and arrested the youth along with the girl.

Arrested Mizan said, "I came to the brothel about 10 years back. I'm a rickshaw-puller and live at Kamrangirchar in Dhaka. Suddenly, I saw the girl on the bank of the Buriganga River. Then I asked her, 'Sister, where do you like to go? The girl said, 'I stay on road. None tolerate me at home. Then I told her that I would marry her. Later on, I brought her here."

The rescued girl said the boy brought her in Dhaka promising to marry her. "Now, he said he would sell me and I would live well. Hearing this, I started crying. Locals have handed me to police."

While contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalando Ghat PS Swapan Kumar Mazumder said a human trafficking case was filed against the arrested youth. The rescued girl was sent to a hospital for medical tests.

However, the arrested was sent to jail through a court, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Chattogram EPZ police rescued a newborn child from the East Barkhain area of Anwara Upazila on Tuesday morning, two days after it was stolen from the second floor of Mamata Matrisadan Clinic in Chattogram City.

The law enforcers also arrested a couple and their assistant in this connection, said EPZ PS OC Abdul Karim.

Tasmin Akhtar, wife of Md Shahid of Gahira area of Anwara Upazila, gave birth to the child on Friday, added the OC. Raihan Uddin, uncle of the stolen newborn, said the child was delivered by caesarean section on the second floor of the clinic.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman pretending to be a nurse took the newborn to the ground floor of the clinic to be given an injection.

After going to the ground floor and searching, the child was not found. Later, CCTV footage showed a woman walking away with the newborn, the OC added.

SYLHET: A couple was arrested along with huge quantity of Indian rupee, Bangladeshi taka and 30 bank cheque books by police from Jaintapur in the district.

They were arrested from the house of one Kala Mia in Kamalabari Village under the upazila at around 9:30pm on Monday.

The arrested are Ali Ahmed, 35, son of Chan Mia of Dakshin Mirzapur Village under Raipura PS in Narsingdi, and his wife Sabirun Nahar, 30.

At that time, Rs 8.52 lakh, Tk 1.61 lakh, and 30 cheque books of Uttara Bank Ltd were seized from their possession.

Jaintapur PS OC Golam Dastagir said arrested Ali Ahmed worked as an office assistant at Jaintapur Branch of Uttara Bank Ltd several years ago. He was suspended from his job on various charges.

Besides, he has been living at Kala Mia's home in Kamalabari Village of the upazila as a tenant over the last three to four years. He had been involved in money laundering staying at Jaintapur.

The OC further said police conducted drive at his house acting on a tip-off.

However, the couple was produced before a court on Tuesday, the OC added.











