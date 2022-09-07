Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two farmers in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Our Correspondents

At least two farmers were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Natore, on Tuesday.
SHERPUR: A young farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Nakla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 30, son of Manej Ali, a resident of Hasonkhila Village under Urfa Union of the upazila.
Locals said Rafiqul Islam was working in a field next to his house around 10 am. Suddenly a lightning struck him, leaving him injured.
Later on, family members rescued him and took him to Nakla Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer was killed and another injured in a lightning strike in  Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was Belal Hossain Miazi, 32, son of Abul Hossain Miazi, a resident of Atgharia Village under Joari Union in the   upazila.
Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud said a lightning struck Belal and Selim at Bhabanipur Beel around 9:30 am when they were working in the field, leaving Belal dead on the spot and another injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bonpara Patwary General Hospital, he added.


