Lightning kills two farmers in two districts

At least two farmers were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Natore, on Tuesday.

SHERPUR: A young farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Nakla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 30, son of Manej Ali, a resident of Hasonkhila Village under Urfa Union of the upazila.

Locals said Rafiqul Islam was working in a field next to his house around 10 am. Suddenly a lightning struck him, leaving him injured.

Later on, family members rescued him and took him to Nakla Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer was killed and another injured in a lightning strike in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was Belal Hossain Miazi, 32, son of Abul Hossain Miazi, a resident of Atgharia Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud said a lightning struck Belal and Selim at Bhabanipur Beel around 9:30 am when they were working in the field, leaving Belal dead on the spot and another injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bonpara Patwary General Hospital, he added.











