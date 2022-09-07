Risky wooden bridge causes public sufferings at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 6: The wooden bridge over the link canal of the Dakatia River at Dakkhin Charababil Union of Raipur Upazila in the district has turned deplorable.

Lack of repairing deck and pillars have turned the bridge rickety. Despite its accidental condition, villagers are passing the bridge with life risk.

While crossing the bridge six students fell down in the canal in the last five days and became seriously wounded.

A visit on Saturday found the bridge without railing hands. Children, adults and patients from coastal areas of Meghna and Dakatia localities were seen passing it.

A school head teacher Abdus Sobhan said, people of about 500 families of Charkachhia, Charbangshi, Jaliarchar, and embankment road areas on both banks of the canal need to use it regularly. It is also used by hundreds of people of Uttar Charababil Union.

The bridge is so fragile that no transport can move on it, and while going to haat and bazaar, people also face extra trouble because they have to carry rice bags or other things on their heads to reach the other end of the bridge.

When contacted, Dakkhin Charababil Union Chairman Noor-e-Alam Ziku said, a proposal for a culvert has been sent to the authorities concerned.











