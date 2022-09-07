Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

KYIV, Sept 6: Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine as they awaited a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on its condition.
The plant, which is operated by Ukrainian technicians, was captured by Russian forces in early March soon after they invaded Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have for weeks accused each other of endangering its safety - and that of Europe - by shelling the site and surrounding areas. But until now, no independent third party has been able to establish who has inflicted what damage on the plant.
It is unclear if that will change later on Tuesday when the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) releases a report based on a fact-finding mission to the plant that is expected to detail damage.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led the mission last week and two IAEA staff remain on site monitoring the situation. Grossi is expected to brief the U.N. Security Council in New York on his findings later on Tuesday.
It is unclear however whether Grossi will attribute blame to either side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday warned of a near "radiation catastrophe" at the plant and said Russia's shelling of it showed Moscow "does not care what the IAEA will say".
    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant
Bolstering Asia ties, Putin watches military drills with China
Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6 as Typhoon Hinnamnor
Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase
Five Pakistan soldiers killed in clash with Taliban
Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China, India
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over
Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10


Latest News
2 held with fake currency notes in Joypurhat
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft