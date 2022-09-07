Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Sept 6: Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine as they awaited a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on its condition.

The plant, which is operated by Ukrainian technicians, was captured by Russian forces in early March soon after they invaded Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have for weeks accused each other of endangering its safety - and that of Europe - by shelling the site and surrounding areas. But until now, no independent third party has been able to establish who has inflicted what damage on the plant.

It is unclear if that will change later on Tuesday when the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) releases a report based on a fact-finding mission to the plant that is expected to detail damage.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led the mission last week and two IAEA staff remain on site monitoring the situation. Grossi is expected to brief the U.N. Security Council in New York on his findings later on Tuesday.

It is unclear however whether Grossi will attribute blame to either side.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday warned of a near "radiation catastrophe" at the plant and said Russia's shelling of it showed Moscow "does not care what the IAEA will say".

-REUTERS