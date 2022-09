Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10

Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over

Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China, India

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in clash with Taliban

Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase

Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6 as Typhoon Hinnamnor

Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant

Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6 as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit S Korea's southern provinces. photo : AFP

