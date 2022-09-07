Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver his final speech outside in Downing Street in central London on September 6 before heading to Balmoral to tender his resignation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, handing over power to Liz Truss after his momentous tenure dominated by Brexit and Covid was cut short by scandal. photo : AFP

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver his final speech outside in Downing Street in central London on September 6 before heading to Balmoral to tender his resignation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, handing over power to Liz Truss after his momentous tenure dominated by Brexit and Covid was cut short by scandal. photo : AFP

LONDON, Sept 6: Boris Johnson bowed out as British prime minister on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous three years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss a daunting list of problems to tackle.
Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.
After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will also travel to the monarch's castle in northeast Scotland and be asked to form a government.
The 47-year-old Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.
Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
"This is it folks," Johnson said in his speech. "What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it's time for politics to be over, folks. It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme."
Truss will be the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years. She confronts the latest crisis to buffet Britain with a weaker political hand than many of her predecessors after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members by a tighter margin than expected, and with more of her lawmakers initially backing her rival.
She has promised to take "bold action" to get the country through the tough times, including cutting taxes despite a warning that that would exacerbate Britain's inflation rate, at 10.1% already the highest of any leading economy.
Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including an early vaccine programme during the coronavirus pandemic and his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
He also listed "delivering Brexit" as one of his main achievements, although polls now show that a majority of people think leaving the European Union was a mistake, while Truss has pursued a combative approach towards Brussels that could eventually lead to a trade war.
Johnson's speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of the British public but also loathed by many. He has refused to show any remorse over the scandals that brought him down, including "Partygate" a series of boozy gatherings in Downing Street while the country was under COVID-19 lockdown for which he was fined by police.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant
Bolstering Asia ties, Putin watches military drills with China
Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6 as Typhoon Hinnamnor
Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase
Five Pakistan soldiers killed in clash with Taliban
Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China, India
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over
Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10


Latest News
2 held with fake currency notes in Joypurhat
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft