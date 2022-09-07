Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sikh Indian cricketer trolled for dropped catch in Pakistan clash

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

NEW DELHI, SEPT 6: A torrent of online abuse hit Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh on Monday after he dropped a catch against Pakistan, with much of the vitriol focusing on the fact that he is from the Sikh minority.
Singh missed the easy but crucial chance in the closing stages of the arch rivals' dramatic Asia Cup clash on Sunday won by Pakistan in Dubai in the final over -- when the 23-year-old was the bowler. Singh's Wikipedia entry was briefly altered to link him to the Khalistan Sikh separatist movement, reportedly prompting the government to summon executives from the open-edit online encyclopedia.
"He is a Khalistani and has secret ties with Pakistan," said one Twitter user. "Arshdeep Singh has taken money as a Khalistani agent," wrote another.
After the match, star Indian player Virat Kohli backed Singh, saying that "anyone can make a mistake". The hashtag #IndiaWithArshdeep, supporting the young player, was trending on Twitter. It is not the first time that cricketers from Hindu-majority India's religious minorities have faced such attacks.
Last year Muslim player Mohammed Shami became a target of abuse after India were thrashed by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Thousands of hate messages flooded social media, including Shami's Instagram account, calling him a traitor and alleging he had taken money to throw the game.
Kohli, at the time India captain, also vigorously backed Shami, saying: "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG face backlash for 'inappropriate' mockery of train plea
Australia win over New Zealand in first ODI
Sikh Indian cricketer trolled for dropped catch in Pakistan clash
Challenge to face world beaters India, says Sri Lanka's Shanaka
Virat fulfills dream of his Pak fan
Bangladesh U-17 team face the Maldives today
Springdale International School employs Archery coach
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener


Latest News
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka smash India with a six-wicket win
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft