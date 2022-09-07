Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Virat fulfills dream of his Pak fan

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
BIPIN DANI

"I'm not here to fit into ur world, i'm here to make my own noor '' the message with a flower emoji reads on Noor Qadri's social media account. The 21-year-old Karachi-based girl, now living with her parents in the UAE, has body controlling issues, which started at her age of 10. Before that, she was walking, running and playing with other kids like a normal girl. She now needs a little support to walk but this disability has not hampered her desire to grow her business of online selling of Pakistani clothes.  
Recently, she came to the stadium to watch the Indo-Pak match. She watched the full match and enjoyed the fighting spirit of the Indian team.
Last week, she came to meet his favorite Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, who was attending the net sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy.
"My daughter was excited to see Kohli coming near to him", the father Talart Qadri, who himself is a businessman in the UAE, says.
"Kohli asked Noor, :how are you ? '' They clicked some selfies, but then Virat suggested to my elder daughter (Nosheen) to change the directions towards the light from the lamp post to get more and better pictures".
"It was my daughter's dream to meet Kohli. She was excited to have been with Kohli for a few minutes. We waited there for about two hours for Kohli to come out from his training".
Noor is an English literate educated girl, who is computer oriented and does her social media activities independently.
After getting her wish of meeting Kohli fulfilled, her wish is to meet more Indian celebrities.
Karthik Aryan, Varun Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan are his favorite actors, Neha Kakkar and Shriya Ghosal her favorite female singers and will not miss to hear male singers- Arjit Singh and Guru Randhwa.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG face backlash for 'inappropriate' mockery of train plea
Australia win over New Zealand in first ODI
Sikh Indian cricketer trolled for dropped catch in Pakistan clash
Challenge to face world beaters India, says Sri Lanka's Shanaka
Virat fulfills dream of his Pak fan
Bangladesh U-17 team face the Maldives today
Springdale International School employs Archery coach
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener


Latest News
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka smash India with a six-wicket win
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft