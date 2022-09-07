Virat fulfills dream of his Pak fan

"I'm not here to fit into ur world, i'm here to make my own noor '' the message with a flower emoji reads on Noor Qadri's social media account. The 21-year-old Karachi-based girl, now living with her parents in the UAE, has body controlling issues, which started at her age of 10. Before that, she was walking, running and playing with other kids like a normal girl. She now needs a little support to walk but this disability has not hampered her desire to grow her business of online selling of Pakistani clothes.

Recently, she came to the stadium to watch the Indo-Pak match. She watched the full match and enjoyed the fighting spirit of the Indian team.

Last week, she came to meet his favorite Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, who was attending the net sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy.

"My daughter was excited to see Kohli coming near to him", the father Talart Qadri, who himself is a businessman in the UAE, says.

"Kohli asked Noor, :how are you ? '' They clicked some selfies, but then Virat suggested to my elder daughter (Nosheen) to change the directions towards the light from the lamp post to get more and better pictures".

"It was my daughter's dream to meet Kohli. She was excited to have been with Kohli for a few minutes. We waited there for about two hours for Kohli to come out from his training".

Noor is an English literate educated girl, who is computer oriented and does her social media activities independently.

After getting her wish of meeting Kohli fulfilled, her wish is to meet more Indian celebrities.

Karthik Aryan, Varun Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan are his favorite actors, Neha Kakkar and Shriya Ghosal her favorite female singers and will not miss to hear male singers- Arjit Singh and Guru Randhwa.











