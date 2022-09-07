Video
Bangladesh U-17 team face the Maldives today

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

After a thumping victory over host Sri Lanka, motivated Bangladesh U-17 football team face their Maldives counterpart in their second and last group A match of the SAFF U-17 championship scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The match kicks off at 4 pm (BST).
Ahead of the second match, the boys in red and green went through a good recovery session as they completed ice bath and pool session as part of recovery session at team hotel on Tuesday morning.
The booters skipped the day's training session and took rest in the hotel, according to a message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
Earlier, Bangladesh U-17 soccer team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals their opening group A match held on Monday last night.
A total of six teams -- host Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal and Bhutan -- split into two groups, are taking part in the regional tournament.
The top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 12 while the final of the tournament is slated on September 14.
All the matches will be held at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.
Bangladesh U-17 team
Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sohanur Rahman, Ismail Hossain Mahin, Parvej Ahmed, Imran Khan (captain), Ashikur Rahman, Siam Omit, Ratul, Sirajul Islam Rana, Chandon Roy, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Swopon Hossen, Sojol Tripura, Saiful Islam, Iftiar Hossain, Samuel Raksam, Mithu Chowdhury, Rubel Shaikh, Mursed Ali, Mirajul Islam, Mohammed Nazim Uddin, Sree Sumon Soren and Moltagim Alam Hemel.     -BSS


