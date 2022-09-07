Springdale International School employs Archery coach

Video
Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271

Springdale International School has included Archery as its regular sporting discipline and employed an Archery coach from Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) to train its students for the game. Earlier on 1st September, the school included Archery as its regular activity and employed BAF archery coach Ashraful Islam as the coach for the discipline. On Tuesday, the school governing body officially began activities of Archery through a ceremony titled 'The Game of Archery'. BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol inaugurated the event as the chief guest.     photo: BAF


