Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener



Ahead of facing the Maldives in the SAFF Women's Championship, Bangladesh women's football team head coach Golam Rabbani Choton discussing the game plan with the booters on Tuesday at the Nepal Army HQ playground at Bhadrakali in Kathmandu. photo: BFF

The coach said before the match that the host women would try for a wining start and winning matches one by one as well as win the trophy eventually.

As expected, the crowd at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar cheered loudly for the home side and the host booters repaid the fans with good performances in the match mostly controlled by them.

Being the four-time runner-up, Nepal is the second most successful team in the event. Bhutan, on the contrary, went home packing after being eliminated from the group round each of the five times.

But the Bhutanese were hoping to alter the history and even came to Kathmandu 10 days in advance to cope with the condition and practice here. But ranking deference says a lot in the match.

Currently, Nepal is the 102nd place holder in the FIFA Women's World Ranking. Bhutan, on the contrary, is 176th on the ranking table. The ranking difference was greatly reflected in the Tuesday match as the Bhutan women failed to create good enough scope to score any while the host literally steered the match.

Nepal will face Sri Lanka in its next match on 12 September while Bhutan will play the next match against Sri Lanka on 9 September.











SAFF Women's Championship 2022Nepal women's football head coach Kumar Thapa had kept his word as his disciples outplayed Bhutan by 4-0 in the opening match on Tuesday and began their SAFF Women's Championship assignment in a good mood.The coach said before the match that the host women would try for a wining start and winning matches one by one as well as win the trophy eventually.As expected, the crowd at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar cheered loudly for the home side and the host booters repaid the fans with good performances in the match mostly controlled by them.Being the four-time runner-up, Nepal is the second most successful team in the event. Bhutan, on the contrary, went home packing after being eliminated from the group round each of the five times.But the Bhutanese were hoping to alter the history and even came to Kathmandu 10 days in advance to cope with the condition and practice here. But ranking deference says a lot in the match.Currently, Nepal is the 102nd place holder in the FIFA Women's World Ranking. Bhutan, on the contrary, is 176th on the ranking table. The ranking difference was greatly reflected in the Tuesday match as the Bhutan women failed to create good enough scope to score any while the host literally steered the match.Nepal will face Sri Lanka in its next match on 12 September while Bhutan will play the next match against Sri Lanka on 9 September.