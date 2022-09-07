Video
Tigers to practice on concrete wickets ahead of World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The preparatory camp of Bangladesh national team for the forthcoming tri-national series in New Zealand followed by T20 World Cup in Australia will commence on September 12. Considering speedy and bouncy tracks in Australia and New Zealand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made two bouncy wickets for practice.
"Grounds department is preparing these two wickets," BCB's Cricket Operations Deputy Manager Shahriar Nafees informed journalists at Mirpur on Tuesday. "We have seen flat that the wickets in Australia, New Zealand and even in the UAE are flat. Ball comes to bat nicely. So, things replicate that."
"We have a plan to prepare two astroturf wickets in near future which will be pretty similar to the wickets of England, South Africa and Zimbabwe" he added.
Bangladesh will play a tri-nation in New Zealand by the end of this month against Pakistan alongside home team. Followed by they will take part in the World Cup in Australia. Considering the wickets' condition in oceanic regions, Bangladesh team management asked for such wickets.
"Bangladesh team management asked to us for two or three concrete wickets. In monsoon, players practice on concrete wickets in many countries including England and Australia. Our players are also seen to practice on marble slab in recent few years where they get pace and bounce," he confirmed.
Regarding long-term impact of such wickets Nafees said, "We generally play 50% matches at home and rest 50% in abroad. And in abroad, most of the wickets carry pace and bounce.
He also assured that such wickets will be beneficial to bowling and batting sectors. In this regard he further said, "Ball will skid here and will produce bounce. So, it'll cricket equal practice opportunities for both batting and bowling department".
Bangladesh are slated to depart home for New Zealand on September 24 and there they will attend in a five-day long conditioning camp.


