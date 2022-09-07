Video
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022
Home Back Page

AL govt cannot negotiate with neighbours for interest of country: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent 

It is hard for an isolated government like Awami League to stay in power illegally without any assistance from their friends and without the use of fire arms.
Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made the comment on Tuesday after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath together with the leaders of the newly formed partial committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The new Swechchhasebok Dal President SM Jilani and General Secretary Rajeev Ahsan, BNP leader and activists placed wreaths and offer prayers at Ziaur Rahman's grave.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League is a subservient and isolated government. This kinds of government cannot make strong negotiaiton with their nearbours for the interest of the country. They always trying to please others to stay power illegally."
"Bangladesh government has not been able to solve the common and outstanding issues that we have with India, including sharing of common rivers' water and the killing of Bangladeshi citizens along the border, since it doesn't have public support. That's the big reason," he said.  The BNP leader also said the government has so far failed to strongly strike a strong bargain with the neighbouring country for overcoming the problems as people are not with it.
Mentioning that, "We have several problems with India like border killing and water sharing of common rivers," he said, "Our Prime Minister every time bought assurance form India but cannot solves our majore problems. Now we are waiting for see, what she can bring for us from India."
"Due to lack of public support of Awami League government into the country they cannot make strong dealings with India and claim our fair rights," he added.  
BNP leader said, "All of you may notice that, before India gave us 100 billion dollar assistance. But still now our government can complete only 30 percent work."
Only an elected government can achieve the people's rights with in the country and abroad.   
Regarding the reception of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Mumbai Palam airport he said, "I do not want to say anything about this. But we can assume from foreign minister and other Awami League leader's comments that, despite this kinds of reception they will go there. They are not bothered about this." 



