Noble, Farhad charge sheeted

Shakhawat Ali Noble, husband of murdered actress Shimu, and his friend SM Farhad were charge sheeted in Raima Islam Shimu murder case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court fixed September 18 for hearing on cognizance of charge sheet, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul on Tuesday.

Keraniganj Model Police Station Inspector Shahidul Islam, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted the charge sheet.

In the morning on January 17, spotted by some locals, the 35-year old actress's body was found in a sack near a bridge in the Keraniganj upazila.

She was identified through her finger print by Police Bureau of Investigation later.











