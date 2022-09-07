Metro rail fare fixed at Tk 5 per km

The fare of much hyped Metro Rail has been fixed at Tk 5 per km while the minimum fare was set at Tk 20. The fare for the entire route of the Mass Rapid Transit line 6 (MRT line-6) from Uttara to Kamalapur was fixed at Tk 100.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader stated it while inaugurating the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Centre at the Uttara Depot on Tuesday. Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the long cherished Metro Rail on December 16.

He also said those who will use weekly, monthly and family cards will enjoy special discounts on travels and war wounded freedom fighters will be able to travel at free of cost by showing their IDs.

Regarding student fare on Metro Rail, the Minister said a decision will be taken on in this regard later on. The government has set a December deadline to inaugurate the metro rail service from Uttara to Agargaon. The remaining stretch of the metro -from Agargaon to Kamalapur- will be unveiled next year.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry is implementing six MRT lines, which will be 128.7 kilometres in total length across the capital by 2030. The 21.2-kilometre-long metro rail, between Uttara and Kamalapur, is scheduled to run commercially on the Uttara-Agargaon route from December.
















