Importers, brokers take 72 to 78pc time for Customs clearance : NBR study

The Chattogram, Benapole, and Dhaka customs houses provided the data for the Time Release Study-2022, which was published on Monday by the National Board of Revenue.

The survey found that importers and Customs brokers use between 72 and 78 per cent of the time throughout the Customs release process.

The convener of the NBR TRS central committee, Abdul Hakim, gave a presentation of the study report at an event organized by the NBR at a city hotel in the city on Monday.

The research estimates that in the whole Customs release procedure of a good through the Chattogram, Customs Houses (CCH), Benapole Customs House (BCH) and Dhaka Customs House (DCH), the port authorities take up around 12 to 20 per cent time and the Customs authority take up about 7 to 8 per cent of the total time to clear the goods for the importers.

Of the three Customs ports, Dhaka Customs House import clearance process is faster than Benapole Customs House and Chattogram Customs House, report said.

According to the TRS report, DCH average important release time is 7 days 11 hours 19 minutes.

Where the Benapole land port and Chattogram seaport takes 10 days 8 hours 11 minutes and 11 days 6 hours 23 minutes respectively.

The time taken to release all consignments through the CCH, the DCH and the BCH is minimum 7 to 11 days, the report added.

On the other hand, commodity wise average release time for food is 5 to 6 days through Benapole and Dhaka ports while it is over 11 days through Chattogram port.

For pharmaceuticals and garments raw materials, Benapole Customs takes 9 days and 10 days respectively while Dhaka Customs takes 8 days and 5 days respectively. Besides, Chattogram Customs takes over 14 days and 9 days respectively.

Finally for the capital machinery, all the three Customs CCH, DCH and BCH take over 12 days, the report said.













