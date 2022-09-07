Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 5 more die, 284 hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Five more Dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 31.
During this period, 284 more people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts. With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Cox's Bazar stood at 15 while at 13 in Dhaka. Of the new patients, 224 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 60 outside it, DGHS said. A total of 850 dengue patients, including 711 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL govt cannot negotiate with neighbours for interest of country: Fakhrul
Noble, Farhad charge sheeted
OMS to continue till rice market is stable: Sadhan
A huge traffic jam took place at Tejgaon area
Metro rail fare fixed at Tk 5 per km
Importers, brokers take 72 to 78pc time for Customs clearance : NBR study
Dengue: 5 more die, 284 hospitalised
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts


Latest News
Speaker leaves for Tashkent to attend women speakers' summit
12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 16
Man killed being hit by car in city's Uttara
57 held in anti-drug drives in city
China export growth slows sharply in August
Jewellery shop owner slaughtered in Ctg
Newborn twins die lack of oxygen for delaying in bill payment
Mbappe, Haaland shine in PSG; Man City wins as Chelsea lose in Zagreb
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka smash India with a six-wicket win
Most Read News
Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Bangladesh Bank extends retention period to 30 days for repatriating export income
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
Myanmar must recognize the impotance of regional peace
Incoming UK PM Truss faces a country in crisis
12 scholars get dean’s award in RU
Vehicles wade through a street after heavy monsoon
Schoolgirl missing as boat sinks in Padma
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft