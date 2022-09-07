Dengue: 5 more die, 284 hospitalised

Five more Dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 31.

During this period, 284 more people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts. With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Cox's Bazar stood at 15 while at 13 in Dhaka. Of the new patients, 224 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 60 outside it, DGHS said. A total of 850 dengue patients, including 711 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. -UNB











