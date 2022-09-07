Video
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Staff Correspondent

Cyber attacks are major threats for all broadcasters therefore a strong cyber security is a must for all broadcasters, media outlets and all officials in the production, said experts.
They also noted that several major hacks have occurred in recent years showing the huge damage on the media industries in Bangladesh.
They made this comment at a three-week course on Cyber Security for Media Professionals started on August 28 in Dhaka organised by the National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
The course will continue till September 15.
Shahin Islam, ndc (Additional Secretary) Director General of NIMC inaugurated the three-week course.
Day-long Cyber Diplomacy Training in the three-week course on Cyber Security for Media Professionals has been conducted by AHM Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC), and Riad Hasan Badsha, Vice Chair of Bangladesh Youth Internet Governance Forum.
Cyber Diplomacy training course modules are Introduction to the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) process: What is the GGE process and how does it work? What issues have the GGEs considered? Existing and emerging threats: What threats to international ICT security have been identified by the GGEs? What foreseeable developments could exacerbate existing threats?  Norms, rules and principles: What are the 11 voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible State behaviour recommended by the GGEs? | International law: How does international law apply to the use of ICTs? What recommendations have the GGEs made in this area? | Confidence-building measures: What are confidence-building measures and why do we need them with respect to ICTs? What are the key GGE recommendations for confidence-building? What CBM initiatives already exist? | International cooperation and assistance in capacity-building: How can States work together to build their capacity to further the peaceful use of ICTs? How can we ensure sustainability in capacity-building?
The objective of the training course is to enable the participants to understand clearly how the internet is working in the world, get knowledge about social engineering exploits, learn how to handle security breaches, provide a basic understanding of various computer and network security threats, provide basic knowledge about identify cloud computing and virtualization security methods including cyber diplomacy.
A total of 15 officers of Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and other Departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast along with reporters/newscasters from Private Television Channels, FM Radio, and Freelancers have been participating in the course.
The course content is divided into two parts, one is general content, and another is core content. In the general content, the topics are Bangabandhu and Emergence of Bangladesh, Sustainable Development Goals, COVID-19 adaptation, 8th Five-Year Plan, Ten Initiatives of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Accountability tools and priority of Govt., 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).
The 3-week course on Cyber Security for Media Professionalsis was facilitated by  Fahim Siddique, Research Officer, NIMC  Anwar Hossain, CEO Spintech, Tavir Hasan Zoha, CEO, Polaris Forensic Ltd. AKM Shamim Choudhuri, Former Principal Information Officer and Press secretary to the Prime Minister,   Kazi Niamul, Faculty, Bangladesh Ideas Training Institute, Md Shahdat, Security Architect, Grameen Phone, Hossain Bin Amin, Sr. Programmer, BCC, AHM Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication(BNNRC), Representative of Bangladesh Police, Rinku Kabiraz, Analyst, Bangladesh Computer Council, Abu Rushd Md. Ruhul Amin, News Room Editor, Banglavision TV,  Abul Kalam Md. Shamsuddin, Director, Press Institute of Bangladesh(PIB), and  Md. Abdus Salam, Programmer, National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC).


