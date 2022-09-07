Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses on 3 routes from Oct 13 likely

Since the assembling of new buses has not yet been completed, the time of launching the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses on three new routes-Route 22, 23 and 26-in the capital has been delayed. A total of three new routes were announced to start from September 1 this year.

However, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas on Tuesday said the bus service of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be started on these routes from October 13 this year.

After the 24th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas gave this information to the journalists. The meeting was held at Buriganga Hall of Nagar Bhaban of Dhaka South City.

Bus route rationalization has been formed with the aim of restoring the orderliness of Dhaka's public transport and reducing traffic congestion. After the meeting, the convener of the committee Mayor Tapas told reporters that due to the non-cooperation of an organization named Jahan Enterprises, it was not possible to launch the bus on one route (route number 23). The remaining two routes (Route 22 and 26) which were supposed to run the buses have not been fully prepared. Therefore, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be started on two routes from October 13. And the time limit has been fixed till November 30 to run buses on the other route.











