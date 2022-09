PM in pictures in New Delhi







PM Sheikh Hasina calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmo at the President House in New Delhi on Tuesday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to India's Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi during her official visit on Tuesday.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Tuesday. photos : pid