

EBL, Bureau Bangladesh to distribute food relief together

The programme was attended by UNO of Derai Mahmudur Rahman Mamun, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Bishwamburpur Asma Binte Rafique, Chairman of Dorbast Union Parishad Bhadur Alam Bahar; EBL Fenchuganj Branch Relationship officer Aritro Kanu Arpan ; Bureau Bangladesh Co-ordinator of Special Projects SMA Raquib, Divisional Manager- Cumilla Mir Mukul Hossain, Regional Manager- Sylhet Khandkar Mizanur Rahman and others.











As part of observance of the Month of Mourning programme Eastern Bank Ltd ( EBL) distributed food items among the flood affected people and poor families in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts recently. The bank supported theprogramme from its CRS fund. Bureau Bangladesh extended organizational support to the relief programme. Three thousand families at Jaintapur, Gowainghat, Bishwambarpur and Derai upazillas received foodstuff worth taka 3,150,000, says a press release.The programme was attended by UNO of Derai Mahmudur Rahman Mamun, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Bishwamburpur Asma Binte Rafique, Chairman of Dorbast Union Parishad Bhadur Alam Bahar; EBL Fenchuganj Branch Relationship officer Aritro Kanu Arpan ; Bureau Bangladesh Co-ordinator of Special Projects SMA Raquib, Divisional Manager- Cumilla Mir Mukul Hossain, Regional Manager- Sylhet Khandkar Mizanur Rahman and others.