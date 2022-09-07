

Dhaka Bank holds business review meeting for Ctg city branches

Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Bank Ltd presided over the meeting.

Altaf Ahmed Sarker, Director, and ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, Founder Vice-Chairman were present while Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited attended.

Among others, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar; Deputy Managing Director A K M Shahnawaj, Chief Financial Officer SahabubAlam Khan, and Head of Retail Business H.M. MostafizurRahaman and other high officials were also present.

Regional Manager of Chattogram, Branch Managers and Operations Managers of 11 Chattogram City Branches along with 4 In-Charge of Sub-Branches attended the programme. The Meeting reviewed the budget till August 2022 and chalked out future plans and programmes for achieving the yearly target.









