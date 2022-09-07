

India honours Bangladeshi entrepreneur Seema Hamid

Seema and 16 other women personalities received the award at a hotel in Kolkata Sunday, according to a media statement.

"We are working to create youth entrepreneurs and empower them. Our work also involves engaging youth in various social activities. The Durga Samman will encourage me to inspire to go forward," the social worker and entrepreneur said.















