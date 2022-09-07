Video
Tomorrow's Ctg Job fair to create 3,000 new jobs

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Tomorrow's Ctg Job fair to create 3,000 new jobs

Tomorrow's Ctg Job fair to create 3,000 new jobs

To create 3,000 new Sales Jobs, leading job portal Bdjobs.com is going to organize 'Sales Cakri Mela' tomorrow (Thursday) at the GEC Convention Center in Chattogram.
This fair aiming is to cater the increasing demand of field Sales Forces for the rapidly growing retail sector. The day long fair will start at 9.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm.
Renowned companies from consumer goods manufacturing and retail sector companies are going to take part the fair. Companies will collect CVs from the interested job seekers and will do spot interview.
To take part in this fair, job seekers have to register online (free) through the following link: https://bdjobs.com/jobfair
 "We have huge unemployed youths but they are not willing to work in the sales sector. Therefore, the rapidly growing business sectors like consumer goods manufacturer and retails are suffering a lot to meet up their increasing demand of salesma," Prokash Roy Chowdhury, Director Marketing, Bdjobs.com told a press conference on Tuesday.
Bdjobs.com is going to organize this fair to make a bridge between these employers and the job seekers, he said.
Companies like PRAN-RFL, Meghna Group, Partex Group, Nitol-Niloy Group, BSRM, KDS Group, Superstar Group, GPH Ispat, and Delivery Tiger have confirmed their participation in the fair. Bdjobs.com is organizing this Sales Cakri Mela in association with a2i and BRAC Skills Development Programme.


