The Indigo Giant coming at the British Council

In partnership with the British Council, award-winning arts company Komola Collective is set to stage "Indigo Giant", a gripping drama written by Ben Musgrave, at the capital's Bangladesh Mohila Samity Complex.

From Wednesday (September 8 ) to Saturday, audiences can join and spectate the performance by Komola Collective's ensemble of theatre-artists from diverse backgrounds and creative disciplines, says a press release.

Indigo Giant shall project a story inspired by eminent writer and dramatist Dinabandhu Mitra's epic play "Nil Darpan". Translated and produced by Leesa Gazi, Indigo Giant promises to revisit forgotten moments from the history of the British period, while touching down on the irrefutable emotional whirlwind of the then Bengalis.

The drama - featuring performers: Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Md. Sohel Rana, Sharif Siraj, Dr. Sydur Rahman Lipon, Mamdudur Rahman Mukto, Mitali Das, Sadman Syed, Shipra Das Roma and Shishir Rahman - will be directed by Naila Azad.

"It has born out of a dialogue between Bengali and British theatre artists", said - Leesa Gazi, calling on the patrons and lovers of theatre acts to join the staging. "Indigo Giant aims to form a living bridge between the trailblazing 19th-century Bengali play Nil Darpan and contemporary attitudes to indigo and multi-national commerce."

Interested audience can book tickets in advance through bKash (01717009653) or purchase at the venue on the show dates from 5 PM. Show time is 7:30 PM (8 and 10 September); and 4 PM and 8 PM (9 September).

Ticket prices range from BDT 100 to 300. The event is supported by the GCRF QR Rapid Response Scheme, University of East Anglia, The Charles Wallace Bangladesh Trust and Living Blue.

















