

IBBL holds meeting in Abudhabi

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, was present at the programme as chief guest.

Saturday, the Islami Bank organised a meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

The Islami Bank is a joint venture public limited company engaged in commercial banking business based on Islamic shariah.

Established in 1983 as the first Islamic bank in southeast Asia, it is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. -UNB

















