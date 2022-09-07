Shreya Rave 2022 expo to promote SMEs begins Friday

To celebrate the lifestyle and uplift the small to medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs), a two day expo entitled Shreya Rave 2022 is going to be held at Sheraton Dhaka from Friday next.

Organized by Shreya BD, the country's leading women led organization Shreya BD, the expo is free for everyone to visit. Also there is an arrangement of tickets to participate in the Gala Dinner of Shreya Rave 2022, says a press release.

The expo will have 3 core segments: An exhibition by over 100 brands in different categories, over 10 enternainment scores and a Gala Dinner including a soulful cultural experience. The expo will have many business coaching and grooming sessions to enhance the capacities of the MSMEs.

Alongisde this, country's top artists including Habib Wahid, Fahim Hossain Chowdhury and Warda Rihab, will be performing at the Gala Dinner whilst others including DJ AKS and Amid Hossain Chowdhury will entertain the crowd on 9th September. The expo will also be celebrating the 5th Foundation Year of Shreya BD.

Shreya BD is an organization approved by the Government of Bangladesh. Over the past 5 years, Shreya BD has organized a number of projects for women's welfare and socio-economic development.

More than 50,000 women are directly or indirectly benefiting from Shreya's platform. Shreya BD has worked with different government organizations, international entities and development organizations and has a mammoth presence in the digital space.

Shreya Rave 2022 is presented by Daraz, co presented by Nestle Bangladesh, powered by Katalia anad co-powered by Ciano. La Mano Derma and Laser Medical is the beauty and aesthetics partner, Holicks Women's Plus is the nutrition partner, Uzmah by Antara is the Shreya Supreme Sponsor, Tanvir Ali Photography is the photography partner, Parcelmagic is the delivery partner, Bkash is the payment partner and Concito is the PR partner of this expo. Also Vaseline, Maggi, Nestea, Monno Ceramics, Organa and Ahmed Food Products Pvt Ltd. are the gift partners. To know more about the expo, one may visit: https://www.shreyabd.com/shreya-rave22
























