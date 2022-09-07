Video
Wednesday, 7 September, 2022
IFIC launches special banking services for freelancers

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Desk

IFIC Bank has launched a special service 'IFIC Freelancer Service Package' for freelancers working in Bangladesh to bring their income earned from abroad into their bank accounts quickly, safely & seamlessly and simultaneously provide them with all kinds of banking services, says a press release.
The launching ceremony of the service package was organized at IFIC Tower, Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Sunday, September 4.
Chairman of the IFIC Bank Limited and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Mr Salman F Rahman, MP and Managing Director & CEO of IFIC BankMr Shah A Sarwar, Chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, officials of IFIC Bank, representatives of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS), freelancers, various professionals and journalists were present in the program.
Salman F. Rahman, speaking as the chief guest, said that today Bangladesh has become `Digital Bangladesh' due to the efforts of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT advisor SajibWazed Joy. When many first-world countries were struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, we survived because we were able to become a digital nation. Now is the time for us to become a smart Bangladesh, the 4th industrial revolution is about to happen. We have to be prepared for technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Robotics, Internet of Things, Machine Learning etc. Freelancers have an important role to play in this sector. Earlier there was no social recognition of freelancers. I worked towards this goal according to the directions of the Prime Minister and with the support of the ICT Division and the State MinisterZunaid Ahmed Palak was able to introduce an ID system for the freelancers. Today, the income history of freelancers will be created through this account, as a result, freelancers will be able to improve themselves and the country by taking various banking facilities. Today's freelancers are tomorrow's entrepreneurs, for achieving this goal, IFIC Bank will always be by their side. In the future, with freelancers' hard work, it will be possible to earn the same amount of foreign income from the ICT sector as the readymade garment sector.
Chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) Tanjiba Rahman said, about six and a half lacs freelancers are actively working in our country. Many of them often face challenges in transferring their income earned from abroad to their accounts in Bangladesh. Hopefully, we will not have to face these challenges as IFIC Bank has launched 'IFIC Freelancer Service Package'.


