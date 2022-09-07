Video
Kashmir fruit growers worried as BD hikes duty by 40 pc

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Apple growers in Kashmir are worried as Bangladesh, where around 30 percent apple produce is exported, has hiked the assessment value by around 40 percent.
The assessed value is a property's determined valuation to calculate the appropriate tax rates. An assessment considers sales of similar homes, as well as home inspection findings, in its final determinations
Quoting President Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik news agency KNO reported that last year the duty levied by Bangladesh government is huge and it is another setback to this industry.
He said that whatever increases, at the end of the day it is the grower who suffers as last year duty was Rs 40 per kg but this year it has gone up to 55.
"We have already taken this issue to all concerned authorities and are going to meet the Union Agriculture Minister and Foreign Affairs minister so that they can take up the issue with their Bangladesh counterparts," he said.
Deputy Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir said the issue has been brought into their notice and they have taken up the issue with concerned authorities.
He said that this issue can be solved with the intervention of the central government.
According to the top official, Bangladesh and Nepal are the two main countries where various apple varieties, especially American ones, are being imported.
Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ghulam Rasool Mir said that fruit growers Associations have already informed about this issue and they have taken issue with their higher ups.
He said that the department is working to provide better facilities including markets and increase output of the growers.     -Kashmir Life


