Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Equipment for Rooppur NPP arrives at Mongla Port

Published : Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Our Correspondent

Equipment for Rooppur NPP arrives at Mongla Port

Equipment for Rooppur NPP arrives at Mongla Port

KHULNA, Sept 6 : A ship with equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant anchored at no-7 jetty area at Mongla Sea Port Monday evening.
"After beginning of Russia-Ukrane War, the ship namely 'MV UNIWISDOM' arrived at the Mongla Port from Russia carried with 1400 metric ton iron materials and other necessary goods for the Ruppur Power Plant," said deputy secretary Md Makruzzaman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA).
This is the third consignment for the power plant, he said, adding that more ships are on the way to Mongla Sea Port with huge equipment  for Ruppur Power Plant, Padma Bridge and Metro Railway Line and other first track project.
In last month, several ships arrived at the Sea port carried with huge machineries, equipments, raw materials of Ruppur nuclear power plant, Rampal power plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and Khanjahan Ali Railway Bridge.
Huge garments items, shrimp, vegetables, fruits and other items have been exported while cars, fertilizer and cement clinkers have been imported during last two months, he said.
Mongla Port has turned an international standard quality after being taken huge modern development project especially inauguration of the Padma Bridge, he added.


« PreviousNext »

